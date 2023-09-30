WWE Hall of Famer says Charlotte Flair's 5-minute match was the best part of SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown this week, Charlotte Flair had a match against her longtime rival Bayley, and her father, Ric Flair, thinks it was the best part of the show.

The Role Model and the Queen have faced each other numerous times since they were in NXT. The 14-time world champion was the one who emerged victorious in their most recent encounter, as she utilized the Spear to win via pinfall. The duo was previously a part of the Four Horsewomen faction, which also included Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. They are often credited for their significant role in the evolution of women's wrestling.

However, after the match, Ric Flair took to Twitter to send a message to WWE, seemingly unhappy that Charlotte Flair and Bayley's match did not get enough time. He hoped the company realized that the 5 minutes that the promotion gave them was the best part of the show.

"I Hope That @WWE Realizes That The 5 Minutes They Gave @MsCharlotteWWE And @itsBayleyWWE Was The Best Part Of #SmackDown!" Ric Flair wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bayley was not happy with Charlotte Flair interfering in IYO SKY's match last week

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Genius of the Sky defended her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka. The Queen was present at ringside for the bout, and she also got involved by attacking Bayley during the match.

After the bout, The Role Model expressed her frustration with Charlotte's involvement during a backstage interview and took a shot at her for always being in the title picture.

"We're trying to have a perfectly good, fair, safe championship match and Charlotte has to come out. She had nothing to do with it. Dude, do not get me riled up again, okay? Because she just shows her face whenever there's a championship around. It was IYO vs. Asuka, empress vs. genius. Not Charlotte Flair, 20,000-time champion okay?" Bayley said.

Moreover, it was announced on SmackDown this week that IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple-Threat match at Fastlane 2023.

