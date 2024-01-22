WWE Hall of Famer says DX and another faction helped change wrestling completely

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently discussed the evolving concept of 'bad guy' babyfaces in wrestling.

Historically, wrestling psychology was straightforward, featuring clearly defined protagonists and antagonists. Fans would traditionally cheer for the babyfaces and jeer the heels. However, over the years, this dynamic has undergone significant changes, with instances where fans now cheer for the so-called "bad guys."

During a recent episode of his Oh, You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg used D-Generation X (DX) and the New World Order (nWo) as examples of who, despite being heels, received positive reactions from the WWE crowd. This, he says, was a significant shift in wrestling, where traditionally heels were expected to be hated.

"We're doing all this crass stuff that I wouldn't want my children to see and they love it. It was dumbfounding to me but I was reaping the benefits of it so it was like, you'd better get used to it quick, kid ... It changed. The tide changed and the industry changed." [Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Hall of Famer recently took a shot at MJF

MJF has established himself as one of the most talented emerging stars in the modern era.

Despite earning numerous accolades, WWE Hall of Famer, Road Dogg holds the belief that MJF was not a great wrestler. While acknowledging MJF's impressive mic skills, Road Dogg argued that his own charisma and overall entertainment package exceed that of MJF.

"He's a really great promo. He's not a great wrestler, in my mind, but I wasn't even a good one, so I don't compare that to. The Road Dogg is a better sports entertainer than Maxwell Friedman. That is no disrespect to Friedman, I've met the individual, a very respectful young man, very smart young man. Smart in the way he eats, the way he trains, surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear; I'm a better sports entertainer than MJF," Road Dogg said.

Expand Tweet

The former AEW Champion is currently sidelined with multiple injuries. It will be interesting to see if the AEW Scumbag makes his return later this year.

What did you make of Road Dogg's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.