WWE Hall of Famer says Matt Riddle reminds of a "male stripper" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently recalled meeting Matt Riddle during the 2023 Draft and stated that the RAW Superstar reminded him of a "male stripper."

Draft 2023 witnessed many legends of the business making their presence felt by announcing the picks for RAW and SmackDown. Rob Van Dam, Eric Bischoff, and Shawn Michaels, to name a few, were some of the veterans who appeared at the two-night event. One of them was Teddy Long, who, along with fellow Hall of Famer JBL, announced the third-round picks on both shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy opened up about being backstage and meeting Matt Riddle. The WWE legend stated that he was a fan of The Original Bro and hilariously added that he reminded him of a "male stripper."

"I was talking to The Street Profits, and Matt was sitting right there. Me and Matt Riddle talked a little. I love Matt Riddle. Matt Riddle kind of reminds me of a male stripper," said Teddy Long. (14:54 - 15:04)

Long also mentioned how many women's eyes were transfixed on Matt Riddle as he came walking backstage and praised his physique.

"I watched him come down, and boy, those women, their eyes were glued in on him. And you know he's like half-naked as he's going down. He has a great body, he looks great, and he looks the part," added Teddy Long. (15:15 - 15:30)

Check out the full video below:

Konnan thinks WWE could be punishing Matt Riddle

Though he's embroiled in the best storyline in WWE, Konnan feels the promotion could be punishing Matt Riddle for failing the wellness policy last year. The WCW legend thinks the company could be testing his attitude and whether he faithfully agrees to everything asked of him, even if it is losing on a trot.

"Yeah, could be [a punishment]. Maybe they're checking his attitude. Maybe they're afraid that he might, you know, go back to his ways and they're just like, 'all right, right now we're not until you can prove to us that you're a professional and you want us, you're gonna do what we ask to do. This is what's gonna happen.' And maybe they're also protecting Solo at the same time and getting him ready for an eventual split up with Roman," said Konnan.

Matt Riddle will be in action at WWE Backlash 2023, where he teams up with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

