WWE could be punishing recently returned 37-year-old RAW Superstar, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes that WWE could be punishing Matt Riddle by making him lose several matches since his return from suspension.

On RAW After Mania, The Original Bro returned after several months of absence due to suspension for reportedly failing the company's wellness policy. The 37-year-old has since lost three consecutive singles matches against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on SmackDown before finally scoring his first one-on-one bout against Jey Uso last Monday on RAW.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed whether Riddle's losses were a sort of punishment from WWE for failing the wellness policy.

"Yeah, could be [a punishment]. Maybe they're checking his attitude. Maybe they're afraid that he might, you know, go back to his ways and they're just like, 'all right, right now we're not until you can prove to us that you're a professional and you want us, you're gonna do what we ask to do. This is what's gonna happen.' And maybe they're also protecting Solo at the same time and getting him ready for an eventual split up with Roman," he said. [0:46 - 1:09]

Matt Riddle hinted at becoming a more serious character in WWE

Since his return on RAW about a month ago, Matt Riddle has hinted at a character change.

Speaking on a WWE vlog documenting the behind-the-scenes moments of his return, Riddle disclosed that he wants to show a more serious side to his character. He also stated that he wants to show that he is one of the top fighters in the world.

"Before I left, I beat Seth [Rollins] in a Fight Pit Match in the main event of Extreme Rules. Instead of kinda keeping that ride on, I kinda went back into goofy Riddle mode. And I feel like this time around, it's still me, I'm always gonna be me, but I wanna bring a more serious side to it. You know, I've been working out a lot, I've been training a lot of jiu-jitsu. I just got my black belt. And I wanna really showcase my skills and my expertise and show the world I'm also one of the top fighters in the world and I can take anybody on in this company," he said.

