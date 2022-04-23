WWE Hall of Famer says RVD must be 'celebrating' over WWE not fining wrestlers for marijuana use anymore

Booker T thinks that RVD will be happy over reports that WWE has changed its policy on the use of marijuana.

Fightful recently reported that WWE hasn't fined its wrestlers over the past few years for marijuana use. It should be noted that wrestlers used to be fined $2,500 if they tested positive for marijuana, in the past.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T offered his views on the report, and seemed happy about the changes:

“It’s a long time overdue, I think – marijuana policy being lifted. Just because, like, science approved what marijuana can do for so many different types of ailments, especially pain management. And one thing about the professional wrestling game, the opioid problem got huge at one point in time. You know, guys trying to self-medicate and we lost a lot of guys due to that."

Booker T added that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam would be quite happy with the report:

“So for me, I’ve been somewhat of an advocate, you know, not as outspoken as (Rob Van Dam). I’m sure he’d be proud right now. I’m sure he’d be happy. I’m sure he’s jumping for joy. I’m sure he’s celebrating, you know what I mean? But definitely, I’ve always been something that believed that shouldn’t be something that was on the banned list.” [H/T SE Scoops]

RVD has previously gotten into trouble for possession of marijuana

Back in 2006, Rob Van Dam and Sabu were pulled over for speeding. The officer discovered that RVD had 18 grams of marijuana, and Sabu was in possession of drugs as well. Both wrestlers were arrested and were later released on bond.

WWE took immediate action and suspended RVD for a month. The former ECW star was in the middle of the biggest push of his career at the time. Two days after his arrest, on July 03, 2006, Rob Van Dam dropped the WWE title to Edge.

It would be interesting to learn what Van Dam has to say about WWE reportedly not fining wrestlers for using marijuana anymore.

What do you think about this major change in WWE's policy for marijuana usage?

Edited by Anirudh