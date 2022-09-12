WWE Hall of Famer says he walked away from a "really good deal" to work for Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Ted DiBiase Sr. recently recalled how current WWE executive Bruce Prichard recommended him to Vince McMahon in 1987.

DiBiase previously worked for WWE in 1979, during which time he became the inaugural North American Champion. He later wrestled for various promotions around the world, including All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he teamed up with the legendary Stan Hansen.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DiBiase said Prichard contacted him about working for WWE:

“I remember getting a call from Bruce Prichard. I was in Japan. This is when me and Stan Hansen were tag team partners. WrestleMania 3 had just taken place. They break a world indoor attendance record, and I realized that if I was gonna stay relevant in wrestling that I was gonna have to go work for Vince.” [1:24-1:55]

DiBiase was happy to wrestle in Japan for the remainder of his in-ring career, but he knew he had to listen to McMahon’s offer:

“Bruce Prichard and I are good friends,” DiBiase continued. “We were talking in Houston. He said, ‘I’m getting ready to go to New York, see about getting a job.’ I said, ‘When you do, just throw my name out. I worked for them years back… just see if they’re interested,’ because I had a really good deal in Japan. I was Stan’s tag team partner and I could have stayed there for the rest of my career.” [2:10-2:29]

Bruce Prichard’s advice to Ted DiBiase Sr. before he spoke to Vince McMahon

The 2010 WWE Hall of Famer also worked for Mid-South Wrestling in the 1980s. The company used to be owned by Bill Watts before Jim Crockett took over in 1987.

Around the time of the takeover, Bruce Prichard advised Ted DiBiase to discuss business with Vince McMahon before signing a new contract with Crockett:

“I got back to the hotel one night,” DiBiase added. “There’s a message, ‘Call Bruce Prichard ASAP,’ so I called Bruce and he said, ‘Two things have happened, Ted, since you left: number one, when you go back to Mid-South, Bill Watts will no longer be your boss. He sold it to Jimmy Crockett. The second thing you need to know is that Vince McMahon is extremely interested in you. Don’t sign anything with Crockett until you have a chance to talk to Vince.’” [2:36-3:06]

DiBiase re-debuted for WWE in 1987 and became known as The Million Dollar Man. The 68-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top villains of his generation.

