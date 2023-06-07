WWE Hall of Famer sends cryptic message after a Roman Reigns-issued ultimatum on RAW 

Could Roman Reigns' ego result in the elders of The Bloodline getting involved on WWE programming in the future?

Friday night on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief refused to listen to Jimmy Uso's pleas and kicked him out of the faction by having his own brother Solo Sikoa attack him.

Just 72 hours later, The Head of the Table sent Paul Heyman to Monday Night RAW to issue an ultimatum to Jey Uso prior to SmackDown this Friday. But it seems like Heyman's words were heard loud and clear by more than just The Usos.

WWE Hall of Famer and the father to The Usos, Riksihi, took to social media today to post a very interesting tweet that could be related to the ultimatum Paul Heyman gave on behalf of Roman Reigns last night on Monday Night RAW.

"Some get it, some don't !! #Flylow #Longevity," Rikishi said in a tweet.

As for the message itself, it's certainly a cryptic one and could be some form of advice he's trying to give to his three sons ahead of SmackDown on Friday night. You can check it out for yourself below:

"You bleed to feed your family and soul in this business. Love. Never time for yourself. Responsibility. We always on the go. Strength. You learn to overcome all the opticals in this industry and once you get it. Smarts. You'll understand it's call longevity #FLYLOW - Rikishi stay humble."

Despite the Draft, Paul Heyman delivers a message for Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

While Triple H insisted that the 2023 WWE Draft would handle things differently to honor the respective RAW and SmackDown brands, multiple talents have appeared on brands they aren't assigned to.

One of the biggest culprits has been Paul Heyman, who has appeared on multiple episodes of RAW despite being drafted with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to SmackDown.

With Heyman's message delivered to Jey Uso on RAW, it will be interesting to see Jey's response this Friday night on FOX.

What do you make of Rikishi's tweet? Do you believe it has any relation to what will take place between Roman Reigns and The Bloodline this Friday night on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

