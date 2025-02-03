WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair after incredible Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won their respective Royal Rumble matches last night. A WWE Hall of Famer has sent a message to the two winners.

Rey Mysterio is the latest to react to Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair's incredible wins. The 2025 Royal Rumble kicked off with the Women's Royal Rumble match. Charlotte made her return to the ring after more than a year and secured a win in the match. In the Men's Rumble, it was Jey who entered the match at number 20 and outlasted everyone else to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Following the Premium Live Event, Rey Mysterio posted a picture of both Rumble winners with a special message for them.

"Love y’all 🤙🏼2025 Royal Rumble winners, @uceyjucey & @charlottewwe🔥congrats🔥 #YEEET"

Matt Morgan believes Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso has now earned himself a main event spot at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Royal Rumble. He can also decide which champion he wants to face at the event. After winning the Rumble, Jey teased that he was going after Gunther and his World Heavyweight Championship.

The Ring General and the Yeet Master have a lot of history together. Jey has never been able to pin Gunther in a singles match throughout his career. However, he came quite close when he faced the Ring General at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Still, a wrestling veteran believes that he will dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said that he believes Jey will defeat Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

"I think then he will win that," he said. [From 37:01 to 37:04]

It will be interesting to see if Matt Morgan's prediction about Jey winning the World Title will come true.

