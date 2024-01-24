A pair of WWE legends recently took to social media this week to mark a milestone and share a significant memory from the Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era was a legendary time for pro wrestling. Too Cool was also a huge part of the era. The group featured Rikishi, Scotty 2 Hotty, aka Scott Garland, and the late Grandmaster Sexay, aka Brian Christopher Lawler. Scotty took to Instagram this week to mark 24 years since one of Too Cool's biggest moments at the 2000 Royal Rumble.

Rikishi entered the Rumble at number five and was eventually left alone with Sexay. As the Hall of Famer looked to eliminate the latter, Scotty entered the match and convinced Rikishi to dance instead. After a dance, Rikishi pulled a shocker by eliminating his teammates with a double clothesline.

Rikishi re-posted Scotty's video to his Instagram Stories today and paid tribute to Sexay, who passed away on July 29, 2018, at the age of 46.

"24 yrs ago time flys @thescottgarland (RIP GMS [folded hands emoji]) Good times. WE did that @msgnetworks," Rikishi wrote.

Screenshot of Rikishi's post on Instagram Stories

Matt Hardy on how Too Cool could have been more beloved in WWE

The Too Cool found success in the ring as Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi held the WWE Tag Team Championship once, as did the team of Scotty and Grandmaster Sexay. Rikishi held the Intercontinental Championship once, and Scotty had one run with the Light Heavyweight Championship.

Matt Hardy believes Too Cool could've gotten a lot more out of their run. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the tag team legend said involvement in the popular TLC matches would have raised Too Cool's stock in a major way.

"If they would’ve been involved in the TLC stuff, if they would’ve been in the ladder matches, table matches, and TLC matches, they probably would’ve been a lot more beloved. I think they were great, and I think they were a very integral part of the tag division at this time. They were over huge, and every night they were one of the biggest pops. I just feel like the three teams, myself and my brother, Edge and Christian, and the Dudleyz who were involved in that were almost like a level above everyone else because of our TLC contributions," he said.

Rikishi has lately teased being a part of The Bloodline saga but has not shown up yet in any of the stable's matches. It remains to be seen if things change in the coming months.

What are your favorite memories of Too Cool? Do you want Rikishi involved with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments!

