WWE Hall of Famer shares confusion on what's happening with The Rock and The Undertaker

A WWE Hall of Famer shared a meme about the confusion surrounding The Rock and The Undertaker.

The Rock finally returned to WWE to work a program with Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40. However, the support for Cody Rhodes turned The Great One heel for the first time since 2003 when he was "Hollywood" Rock.

On the other hand, The Undertaker has been retired since 2020 and began a career as a podcaster and YouTuber. The Deadman kept kayfabe alive throughout his career, so he has a lot of stories to tell as Mark Calaway.

In a post on his Instagram account, Mick Foley shared a meme about The Rock and The Undertaker. The image depicted confusion on The Great One turning heel after more than 20 years while Taker became a social media influencer and YouTuber.

"EXCELLENT POINT! …but how great is The Rock as a heel right now? The guy is at the top of his game!" Foley wrote.

Mick Foley shared the ring with both WWE veterans during his own legendary career. Foley knows a thing or two about the villainous side of The People's Champion, and he's also one of the most active WWE Hall of Famers on social media.

The Undertaker felt sorry for Cody Rhodes after The Rock initially took his WrestleMania spot

The Undertaker commented on The Rock's return to WWE and how he took Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40. The Deadman knew that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock was the match to make because of its box office potential, but Rhodes deserved to finish his story.

"Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns, come on. Samoan versus Samoan, it's huge," The Deadman said on his Six Feet Under podcast. "It might backfire. Wrestling fans don't like a lot of things, in the long run, it's box office, but knowing and being in that situation a couple of times myself, for Cody to go out and do the promo, I felt for him. I felt a knot in my stomach, and he did it like a champ." [H/T The Daily Mail]

The WWE Hall of Famer was right as fans turned on the idea of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. Cody Rhodes took back his main event spot at WrestleMania 40, which resulted in Rocky turning heel.

What do you think is more confusing? The Rock playing a heel again, or The Undertaker becoming a YouTuber? Share your answers in the comments section below.