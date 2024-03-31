WWE Hall of Famer shares his honest thoughts on Rhea Ripley's recent internet-breaking move (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is currently the talk of the town of WWE and the pro wrestling community, simply because of an iconic move she recently performed. This has garnered a strong reaction from many, including a Hall of Famer.

In a recent house show on the Road to WrestleMania, Ripley executed a stinkface (a move popularized by Rikishi) on Nia Jax. This led to an understandably loud pop from the audience, with the clip quickly going viral on social media. Several veterans have commented on it, including Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer explained how the move was completely in line, considering Nia Jax was linked in real life with the Samoans and Rikishi.

"Ya, that was great. Why wouldn't you do that? Why wouldn't you? (...) 'Your family likes doing this? Well let me give you some of it.'" [1:15 onwards]

Another WWE Hall of Famer has heaped praise on Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator has garnered heavy praise from Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who showered her with appreciative words during an interview.

Speaking on Brioux TV, Stratus stated that Ripley was much higher than others on the totem pole due to all the hard work she put in.

"Right now, I'm really loving Rhea Ripley. She's in a whole other league. She brings so much and people love to hate her. When you're a bad guy, but the crowd is loving you so much that they want to cheer you, that's a special thing that you have that je ne sais quoi. She definitely has that. She's worked really hard to be where she is right now and she's on a great journey. Her trajectory has been really fun to watch and I was able to see it firsthand."

She is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for the WWE legend in the making.

