WWE Hall of Famer shares major health update for Hulk Hogan

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan underwent a huge medical procedure last week. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has provided a health update for The Hulkster.
Hulk Hogan has suffered from multiple health issues after his retirement from professional wrestling. Last year, the 71-year-old claimed to have undergone 23 surgeries in the last ten years alone. The veteran went under the knife one more time last Wednesday as he had neck fusion surgery.
In a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared details about Hulk Hogan's surgery. The veteran said he learned that after the procedure, the former WWE Champion was able to feel his hands for the first time in a while. He further praised Hogan for his fighting spirit.
"I don't know about [the] 'back to work' part, I mean, he's taking phone calls? He flew in on Tuesday night, had surgery early Wednesday morning — it was a several hour surgery — they were working on ... the discs in his neck, but they had to go in front through his neck to get to them," he said.
Eric Bischoff added:
"But from what I've heard from one of the people that works closely to him on a daily basis, was that coming out of that surgery, for the first time in a long time, he could actually feel his hands. It's amazing that he's still walking, it shocks me that he's still capable of walking. He's kind of a fighter and he's digging in." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff announce new wrestling promotion
Hulk Hogan is among the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The veteran and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently announced they had started a new wrestling promotion named Real American Freestyle, with Izzy Martinez as their third partner.
The first event of the promotion is slated to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 30. Real American Freestyle Wrestling has already announced several Olympians and former wrestling world champions for its roster.
Real American Freestyle Wrestling is being promoted as the first unscripted professional wrestling league with different weight classes for both men and women. Only time will tell how RAFW fares against other existing wrestling promotions.