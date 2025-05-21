WWE Hall of Famer shares major health update for Hulk Hogan

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan underwent a huge medical procedure last week. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has provided a health update for The Hulkster.

Ad

Hulk Hogan has suffered from multiple health issues after his retirement from professional wrestling. Last year, the 71-year-old claimed to have undergone 23 surgeries in the last ten years alone. The veteran went under the knife one more time last Wednesday as he had neck fusion surgery.

In a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared details about Hulk Hogan's surgery. The veteran said he learned that after the procedure, the former WWE Champion was able to feel his hands for the first time in a while. He further praised Hogan for his fighting spirit.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know about [the] 'back to work' part, I mean, he's taking phone calls? He flew in on Tuesday night, had surgery early Wednesday morning — it was a several hour surgery — they were working on ... the discs in his neck, but they had to go in front through his neck to get to them," he said.

Ad

Eric Bischoff added:

"But from what I've heard from one of the people that works closely to him on a daily basis, was that coming out of that surgery, for the first time in a long time, he could actually feel his hands. It's amazing that he's still walking, it shocks me that he's still capable of walking. He's kind of a fighter and he's digging in." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff announce new wrestling promotion

Hulk Hogan is among the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The veteran and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently announced they had started a new wrestling promotion named Real American Freestyle, with Izzy Martinez as their third partner.

The first event of the promotion is slated to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 30. Real American Freestyle Wrestling has already announced several Olympians and former wrestling world champions for its roster.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Real American Freestyle Wrestling is being promoted as the first unscripted professional wrestling league with different weight classes for both men and women. Only time will tell how RAFW fares against other existing wrestling promotions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More