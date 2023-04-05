WWE Hall of Famer shares photo of injury suffered at WrestleMania

Not every WWE Superstar made it out of WrestleMania 39 unscathed.

While Finn Balor and Shane McMahon both left WrestleMania with some pretty bad injuries, a WWE Hall of Famer also got a bit banged up in her match over the weekend.

One half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Lita, recently posted an image of her black eye on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption:

"You should see the other guy..."

While they tried to hide it during a backstage interview segment last night on RAW with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, Lita's black eye was clearly visible to those watching the show.

You can take another look at the injury in the embedded tweet below.

Will a WWE Hall of Famer turn on Lita soon?

Despite their victory at WrestleMania 39, several fans are worried about what might come next for the Hall of Famer.

In recent weeks, many have been led to believe that Trish Stratus will eventually turn on Becky Lynch and Lita, which will turn into an ongoing rivalry that will reportedly run through SummerSlam.

If this is going to happen, you wouldn't know it from the way Lita is acting. The champion took to her Instagram page following WrestleMania 39 to glow over the experience, posting the following message:

"My heart is filled with immense gratitude. I don’t even know where to start. Last night at @wwe #wrestlemania will be a memory I will cherish forever-teaming up with family, against 3 of the most talented women I have ever had the privilege of stepping in the ring with. It was a huge honor and I cannot thank @trishstratuscom @beckylynchwwe @iyo_sky @itsmebayley @imkingkota enough for the opportunity to share the ring with you."

You can check out Lita's full post below:

What do you make of Lita's black eye from WrestleMania 39? How much longer do you think her alliance with Trish Stratus will last on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : Will Trish Stratus turn on Lita and Becky Lynch? Yes No 0 votes