WWE Hall of Famer shares throwback video of almost getting cut in half by Edge 17 years ago

Edge has been with WWE for 25 years and has produced a lot of memorable moments in his career. One of the most underrated ones was when he almost cut a fellow Hall of Famer in half 17 years ago in an episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to face Sheamus in what could be his final match with the company or at least in his current deal. Tonight's SmackDown is in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, so Edge will likely receive a massive ovation.

One of the people who celebrated Edge's 25th year anniversary in WWE was fellow Canadian legend and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. She posted a throwback video of her getting speared by Edge in a tag team match involving Carlito and Lita.

"This reeks of awesomeness … and ouch-ness," Stratus wrote.

The spot happened on the August 7, 2006, edition of RAW. It was a mixed tag team match between Carlito and Trish Stratus against Edge and Lita. Trish was in an on-screen relationship with Carlito at the time, and she would retire from wrestling for the first time a month later.

Edge and Trish Stratus are two Canadian WWE legends

Edge and Trish Stratus are two of the most recognizable Canadians in WWE history, not named Bret Hart. The two Toronto natives took wrestling by storm four years apart. Edge signed with WWE in 1996, while Stratus would come in later in 2000.

The Rated-R Superstar would go on to have a legendary career with 11 world championships and countless other accomplishments. He, unfortunately, retired in 2011 due to a neck injury but returned after nine years.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus went on to become one of the best female wrestlers of all time. Stratus had a relatively short in-ring career from 2000 to 2006. She made sporadic appearances from 2007 to 2019 before returning to a full-time role earlier this year in a feud against Becky Lynch.

Do you think Edge and Trish Stratus should do a program together before retiring? Share your comments in the comments section below.

