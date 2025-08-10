WWE Hall of Famer shuns the company's shows after recent decision (Exclusive)

WWE recently made a huge announcement regarding its premium live events, collaborating with ESPN. This decision apparently prompted Hall of Famer Teddy Long to state that he won't be watching the big shows at all.
ESPN will be the only place to watch all WWE PLEs starting next year. With the platform's global reach, this could certainly work in favor of the Stamford-based promotion by making it more accessible to a larger audience. However, it has also raised concerns in the US, where fans feel the cost of watching the full WWE product is increasing a bit too much, with different company shows available on different platforms.
When discussing the topic on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked if these new changes bothered him. He said:
"Well, I mean it really don't bother me 'cause I won't gonna be paying it!" [5:09 onwards]
You can check out the full video below:
Another WWE veteran has also commented on the change
Teddy Long is not alone in his disapproval of the new change, as Vince Russo apparently had a similar reaction.
According to the former head writer of the company, another $30 for PLEs appears unearned. While speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, he said:
"I know my whole philosophy has always been I work very hard for my money, and I have no problem shelling my money over for things that I enjoy, but you have to earn it. I'm not going to give it away to you. You have to earn my money. And I'll tell you right now, no way in hell would I pay $30 for a PLE. They have not earned that," Russo said. [24:09 onwards]
It remains to be seen how this change will affect the company going forward.
