  • WWE
  WWE Hall of Famer shuns the company's shows after recent decision (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer shuns the company's shows after recent decision (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 10, 2025 01:10 GMT
What is next for WWE? (via WWE.com)

WWE recently made a huge announcement regarding its premium live events, collaborating with ESPN. This decision apparently prompted Hall of Famer Teddy Long to state that he won't be watching the big shows at all.

ESPN will be the only place to watch all WWE PLEs starting next year. With the platform's global reach, this could certainly work in favor of the Stamford-based promotion by making it more accessible to a larger audience. However, it has also raised concerns in the US, where fans feel the cost of watching the full WWE product is increasing a bit too much, with different company shows available on different platforms.

When discussing the topic on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked if these new changes bothered him. He said:

"Well, I mean it really don't bother me 'cause I won't gonna be paying it!" [5:09 onwards]

Another WWE veteran has also commented on the change

Teddy Long is not alone in his disapproval of the new change, as Vince Russo apparently had a similar reaction.

According to the former head writer of the company, another $30 for PLEs appears unearned. While speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, he said:

"I know my whole philosophy has always been I work very hard for my money, and I have no problem shelling my money over for things that I enjoy, but you have to earn it. I'm not going to give it away to you. You have to earn my money. And I'll tell you right now, no way in hell would I pay $30 for a PLE. They have not earned that," Russo said. [24:09 onwards]
It remains to be seen how this change will affect the company going forward.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Edited by Neda Ali
