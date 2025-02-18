WWE Hall of Famer slammed for being a "d**k" on LFG show by ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo seems to share a sentiment that many fans had when watching preview clips of the new WWE LFG Show. He called a Hall of Famer a "d**k" for the way he acted toward a younger star.

Ad

A clip from WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) went viral and the show and the entire concept of it was discussed on the latest episode of Writing with Russo. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo was asked by host Dr. Chris Featherstone about his thoughts on the show, and he stated that he isn't a big fan of the idea. The reason for this, according to Russo, is that it's an inferior version of "Tough Enough", where WWE used active wrestlers and not retired legends.

Ad

Trending

Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that the WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley was a "d**k" on the show and expressed his disapproval:

"I guess I'm just feeling that way because I saw some clips and Bubba [Dudley] was being a d**k to everybody. Is this going to be the show? Paul Orndorff circa 1999? Is this going to be the show? You know what I mean?" (8:21-8:43)

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

The Undertaker seemed to have a different take than Vince Russo about Bubba Ray Dudley's comments

Expand Tweet

Ad

There seems to be a lot of backlash and many fans share the sentiment about Bubba Ray Dudley as he is accused of essentially 'gatekeeping' and trying to intimidate younger wrestlers. However, The Undertaker, who was by Bubba Ray's side watching on during all of this, had a different take.

Speaking to CBS Sports, The Undertaker opened up about the incident, saying:

"Everyone has a pretty good idea about Bubba's mindset and how he approaches things. This kid, BJ Ray, has a ton of personality but I think this kid is going to outwork himself... He's obviously not on my team which is probably the best thing that happened to him. He's one of those people who thinks they have all the answers but doesn't know one of the questions. He thinks he has this thing figured out, and his personality is going to blow people away, but what ends up happening is he rubs people the wrong way. I think he thinks, 'I'm going to garner attention, and people will notice me.' But he is swimming with sharks. It's not pretty." [H/T CBS Sports]

Ad

It's important to remember that The Undertaker is from the generations of the past where bad treatment of younger talent was acceptable, and infamously, newcomers had to walk around eggshells in the locker room.

By all accounts, it seems to be a different world altogether now. CM Punk, for one, has stated that he, like others, desires to break the cycle of the past - where they treat young up-and-comers well despite having been treated badly themselves when they were in that position.

Ad

Vince Russo may approve of this approach more than the old-school way.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the video and provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback