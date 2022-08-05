WWE Hall of Famer teases Ric Flair-style final match

Could a WWE Hall of Fame tag team have one more match in them?

Last weekend at Starrcast V, WWE Hall of Famer The Nature Boy Ric Flair wrestled his final match on pay-per-view. Due to the success of the event, talks immediately began about the idea of other wrestling legends getting their own final match on a big stage, as Flair did.

It's clear that Stevie Ray of the legendary WCW tag team Harlem Heat would like that opportunity, as he took to social media to post a video of him working out alongside the following caption. Tweeting out:

"I think I have one last match in me."

Stevie Ray @RealStevieRay I think I have one last match in me I think I have one last match in me https://t.co/MnrD9NzuJd

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T turns down the idea of a "last match" for Harlem Heat

Stevie Ray's tweet most likely stems from Booker T's recent comments on the Hall of Fame podcast, where the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he was approached by Starrcast for Harlem Heat to have their final match next year in Texas, but he turned it down.

“I got some breaking news,” Booker T said. “I was approached to actually have a final match next year at Starrcast. Harlem Heat’s final match here in Texas. I said hell no, we ain’t doing none of that. I just had a match a couple of weeks ago; my knee was killing me. I can only imagine what it’s going to feel like next year. So, y’all can forget about seeing me do one last match. You know what the thing is? I’m still working. I’m still having matches. You’re just never gonna see me have a last match.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Booker T's comments? Would you like to see the Harlem Heat have one last match? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

