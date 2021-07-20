WWE Hall of Famer suggests name change for Nikki A.S.H following her RAW Women's Title win

Nikki A.S.H had a memorable night on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Nikki, who became Miss Money in the Bank last night, cashed in on her contract to become RAW Women's Champion.

Nikki A.S.H, who used to go by the name Nikki Cross, had a huge character change recently when she abandoned her previous character to take up the "Almost a Superhero" gimmick.

Since embracing her superhero character, Nikki A.S.H has experienced a lot of success, winning multiple matches and most recently pinning Charlotte Flair to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Following her victory, Nikki received a ton of praise from all around the wrestling community. One of them was WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix who made an interesting proposal to the new RAW Women's Champion.

Phoenix has suggested via Twitter that Nikki A.S.H should change her name from "Almost a Superhero" to "Always a Superhero".

"Name Change Alert: A.S.H. Now stands for Always a SuperHero ! Congrats @nikkicrosswwe," tweeted Beth Phoenix.

Name Change Alert: A.S.H. Now stands for Always a SuperHero ! Congrats @nikkicrosswwe https://t.co/mIqgfZJYuS — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) July 20, 2021

Nikki A.S.H's win has now propelled her to the top of the Women's Division. Hopefully, this is the start of a long and successful run for the Scottish Superstar.

Nikki A.S.H's championship victory came as a surprise to many of the WWE Universe in attendance at Dallas, Texas. However, it was a pleasant one and she has received a ton of support ever since her win.

Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to praise and congratulate A.S.H on her win.

The most heartfelt message came from Nikki's husband, Damian Mackle, who used to go by Killian Dain in WWE.

It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success



Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it



You finished this day a @WWE Champion pic.twitter.com/rCvVmzZd4v — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) July 20, 2021

With the monumental win on RAW, it remains to be seen what plans WWE will have for the newly-minted Champion heading into SummerSlam.

Nikki could put her Title on the line against both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at the Biggest Party Of The Summer in a Triple Threat Match.

We may get a clear picture on next week's episode of RAW.

Are you happy to see Nikki A.S.H as the new RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

