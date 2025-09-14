WWE Hall of Famer takes shots at Ronda Rousey, claims she doesn't "like wrestling" (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey's recent comments about WWE were not received kindly by a number of veterans of the business. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also spoke about her and outlined his interactions with the former star.

Ronda has always been quite clear about her time in the Stamford-based promotion, generally criticizing her booking and how she was used in storylines. She recently took shots at Alexa Bliss, explaining that she was only booked in a match with her based on the latter's merchandise sales.

Speaking about it on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

"I don't really know her that well. You know I did meet her at a WrestleMania, I think I did, and her husband, I met them. But you know my thoughts with her. You know, nice lady, I mean, no problem, but there's something that tells me and I just, maybe this is just me, she don't like this stuff. She don't like wrestling." [1:39 onwards]

Bill Apter also talked about Ronda Rousey's comments on WWE

Ronda Rousey's complaints about the Stamford-based promotion regarding her match with Alexa Bliss are quite naive and baseless, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter talked about how pro-wrestling was a business that had to have its decisions made accordingly. He said:

"If you're gonna do professional wrestling, you gotta know and do the business end of it. You're in a business. It's the wheel that's turning you, you gotta go with it. Not against it."

With Ronda now unlikely to return to Triple H's WWE roster anytime soon, it remains to be seen what she does next and whether her comments invite more responses.

