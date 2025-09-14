Ronda Rousey's irate comments about WWE prompt response from legend (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE superstar Ronda Rousey recently shared some rather frustrated comments about the company, while also mentioning Alexa Bliss. This has led to a response from legendary journalist Bill Apter.
Ronda was quite annoyed about her time in the Stamford-based promotion during her recent appearance on The Lapsed Fan, she took shots at the promotion for booking her in a match with Alexa Bliss based on the latter's high merchandise sales. This, according to Bill Apter, was a completely natural booking decision by the company in terms of business, something which AEW star MJF also mentioned.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said:
"If you're gonna do professional wrestling, you gotta know and do the business end of it. You're in a business. It's the wheel that's turning you, you gotta go with it. Not against it."
What exactly did Ronda Rousey have to say about WWE?
Ronda Rousey was apparently interested in WWE based on the prospect of wrestling some specific stars who were friends with her.
Speaking on the same episode of The Lapsed Fan, Ronda was asked if she would never consider returning to WWE. She said:
"Pretty much, I’d say so. I got into WWE because I wanted to be able to wrestle with my girls, you know, the Four Horsewomen and be able to wrestle with my friends. And they kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen. And then the second run, they kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m f***ing leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna [Baszler]. And that’s how I was able to do it at all. And now nobody even works there anymore."
As of now, it seems unlikely that she will ever be back.
