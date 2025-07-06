WWE Hall of Famer teases return after 7 years

A WWE Hall of Famer shared an interesting message ahead of Evolution 2025. The premium live event will air live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13.

Alundra Blayze (Madusa) took to social media today to share a tease ahead of Evolution. The legend noted that she competed in the Battle Royal at the first Evolution event in 2018 and that she had a great time.

Blayze seemingly teased that she could participate in this year's Battle Royal as well, and you can check out her message in the post below.

"THIS WAS FUN!! Looking forward to #WWEEvolution #BattleRoyal It would be great again! I wish🔥," she wrote.

The 62-year-old was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2025. IYO SKY will be defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at Evolution next weekend. Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Trish Stratus, and the Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to put the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match as well. The NXT Women's Championship will also be on the line, and the winner of the Battle Royal next weekend will earn a title shot at Clash in Paris 2025.

Disappointing update on WWE Hall of Famer ahead of Evolution

There has been a disappointing update regarding WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella ahead of Evolution.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A, the wrestling insider shared that Liv Morgan's injury last month led to plans being changed for the event. WrestleVotes noted that The Bella Twins were likely planned for the event, but following Liv Morgan's injury, Brie Bella may no longer be part of the show.

"The Evolution card and the aspect of the show and everything that goes into it really did flip when Liv Morgan got her shoulder [injury]. I'm sure that there were surprises that were built in that weren't connected to Liv but then there's the Bella Twins stuff, it's real. That was going to be a tag team title match most likely and now, it looks like Brie Bella won't even be on the show. It's unfortunate but a lot of the things they had planned, including what may or may not have been surprises, are still up in the air," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Blayze or any other WWE legends make a surprise appearance during the PLE next weekend.

