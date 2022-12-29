WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long picks surprise name as the greatest of all time (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has named the late great Bobby Eaton as his pick for the greatest wrestler of all time.

Many consider Eaton as a pioneer of tag team wrestling, especially due to his run as part of The Midnight Express, working alongside Dennis Condrey and later with Stan Lane.

Though he has achieved immense success in WCW and NWA, Bobby Eaton is one of the greats of the time who never worked with WWE.

However, this doesn't take away the fact that his work gives a tough fight to anyone who has succeeded at the top of the chain in WWE.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long said that Eaton was the greatest technicians in the business. The Hall of Famer particularly praised Bobby Eaton's "mat" work inside the squared circle.

"I would have to say, Bobby Eaton, Beautiful Bobby Eaton. God rest his soul; he was a part of the Midnight Express. One of the greatest technicians in the business. You could hit him; he knew how to sell. He'd make you think he knocked your head off; you know what I mean. He was just a mat technician," said Teddy Long.

Besides Eaton, Teddy Long also mentioned names like The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the other greats to step foot inside the ring.

Furthermore, Long added that The Rock also belongs to the same conversation and pointed out that he had it in his genes since he came from a family of wrestlers.

"Undertaker was another great worker. I watched Stone Cold come up real quick. He came up real fast; he was great in the ring. The Rock, since we are talking about him, take a look at him. Guy had it in his genes, you know, his daddy was a professional wrestler, so he kind of had that with him," added Teddy Long. (10:52 - 11:35)

Teddy Long thinks Hulk Hogan is the most successful wrestler in WWE history

In the interview, Teddy Long shared his pick of whom he believes to be the most successful performer in WWE history. Long was quick to name Hulk Hogan while mentioning John Cena as the close second.

"I would say, Hogan. He was the hottest thing since sliced bread. So I think he was the most successful, and then right behind him, John Cena, came along, he's done pretty well for himself in this business, too, and I did see a commercial during a football game that he's supposed to be returning to SmackDown this Friday night," said Teddy Long. (11:53 - 12:15)

As the Hall of Famer mentioned, John Cena is scheduled to return to WWE SmackDown this week, where he will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The blockbuster tag team match is sure to give a massive boost to the blue brand's ratings to cap off the year with a bang.

