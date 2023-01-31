WWE Hall of Famer tells Cody Rhodes "it's your time" after his Royal Rumble win

Following on from his Royal Rumble match win, Cody Rhodes has received a flurry of praise from stars in the business, most recently Eric Bischoff has given his support to the WWE star.

After returning to the ring this Saturday after a seven-month layoff, The American Nightmare moved one step closer to his dream of becoming a world champion after he eliminated GUNTHER to win the men's Royal Rumble.

In light of his win, Eric Bischoff has taken to social media as he has told Cody to finish the story he started and win the world title.

"Indeed. Finish the story. It’s your time. #CodyRhodes," tweeted Bischoff.

Cody Rhodes now seems set to face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles on either April 1st or 2nd as the stars will battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes on going toe-to-toe with GUNTHER

As the Royal Rumble match reached its climax on Saturday, the last two remaining combatants were Cody himself and the current Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview after his match, Rhodes jokingly said he did not want to wrestle the Austrian again after the beating he took from him.

"To find out how tough GUNTHER is, my God, it's one of those things I was like, I can't wait to wrestle him again. But no, I don't also want to wrestle him ever again," he said. [1:10 - 1:17] H/T Sportskeeda

Check out the full interview below:

Despite finishing second, GUNTHER also had a very memorable Royal Rumble as he smashed the record for the longest time spent in the marquee battle royal, as he lasted more than 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will capture the world title at WrestleMania 39? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

