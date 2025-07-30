WWE Hall of Famer tells Zilla Fatu to "stop chasing the hug" after his message to Jacob Fatu

Zilla Fatu had a two-word reaction to Jacob Fatu promoting his WWE merchandise. The message caught the attention of Bully Ray.Ray will face Zilla in a singles match at House of Glory's High Intensity event on August 1, 2025. Fatu will defend the HOG Crown Jewel Championship against the Hall of Famer.On X, Ray asked Zilla not to 'chase the hug', as he reacted to the latter's response to The Samoan Werewolf on social media. The Hall of Famer wants his rival to focus on their upcoming match at House of Glory.&quot;Stop chasing the hug and worry about @HOGwrestling this Friday night,&quot; wrote Ray.Check out Ray's post on X:Zilla Fatu is in no rush to join his family in WWEZilla Fatu has claimed that he is in no rush to join his family in WWE. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman Reigns and The Usos, are signed to the Stamford-based company.Speaking with Joey Franchize, Fatu said he was happy to be a part of the business. He said:&quot;I feel like we all deserve it because I got people that came before us. The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they, taking it to a whole another level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush.&quot;Zilla Fatu has been killing it on the independent circuit, establishing himself as a household name.