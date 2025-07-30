  • home icon
  WWE Hall of Famer tells Zilla Fatu to "stop chasing the hug" after his message to Jacob Fatu

WWE Hall of Famer tells Zilla Fatu to "stop chasing the hug" after his message to Jacob Fatu

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 30, 2025 23:41 GMT
Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X)
Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X)

Zilla Fatu had a two-word reaction to Jacob Fatu promoting his WWE merchandise. The message caught the attention of Bully Ray.

Ray will face Zilla in a singles match at House of Glory's High Intensity event on August 1, 2025. Fatu will defend the HOG Crown Jewel Championship against the Hall of Famer.

On X, Ray asked Zilla not to 'chase the hug', as he reacted to the latter's response to The Samoan Werewolf on social media. The Hall of Famer wants his rival to focus on their upcoming match at House of Glory.

"Stop chasing the hug and worry about @HOGwrestling this Friday night," wrote Ray.

Check out Ray's post on X:

Zilla Fatu is in no rush to join his family in WWE

Zilla Fatu has claimed that he is in no rush to join his family in WWE. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman Reigns and The Usos, are signed to the Stamford-based company.

Speaking with Joey Franchize, Fatu said he was happy to be a part of the business. He said:

"I feel like we all deserve it because I got people that came before us. The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they, taking it to a whole another level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush."
Zilla Fatu has been killing it on the independent circuit, establishing himself as a household name.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

