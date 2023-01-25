WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker sends a three-word message to former Universal Champion

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently sent an appreciation message to Bray Wyatt following their segment on WWE RAW XXX.

The Undertaker returned to WWE for RAW's 30th Anniversary episode. Following a promo from LA Knight, The Phenom emerged in his American Badass persona. He put Knight in a stranglehold before feeding him to Bray Wyatt, who delivered a Sister Abigail.

Before leaving, The Deadman whispered something in Wyatt's ear. Later on, the Hall of Famer took to Twitter to talk about his segment with Wyatt, calling the moment "special." Wyatt also had a message for the legendary superstar, stating that the time spent in the ring was the culmination of a "lifetime of sacrifices."

The Phenom has now sent a three-word response to the former Universal Champion.

"Respect is earned!" Taker wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Undertaker @undertaker WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight https://t.co/nQHYWNq7CL Respect is earned! twitter.com/windham6/statu… Respect is earned! twitter.com/windham6/statu…

Following Bray Wyatt's encounter with The Undertaker, he will face LA Knight at the Royal Rumble

Keeping aside his heartfelt exchange with The Undertaker on Twitter, Bray Wyatt will likely shift his attention to January 28. At the Royal Rumble event, The Eater of Worlds will face LA Knight in a first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

There is little information about how the match will unfold and who will have the advantage. However, after weeks of feuding, it is a given that both superstars will want to get the better of each other.

The former Universal Champion will also be on the lookout for the ominous presence of Uncle Howdy. Since his return at Extreme Rules on October 8 last year, Howdy has been haunting Wyatt on SmackDown.

Although the character's identity remains a mystery, he has already attacked Wyatt on SmackDown. It came as a surprise to fans as many thought that Howdy would side with Bray Wyatt.

It remains to be seen whether the mysterious character will have a role to play at the Rumble.

What do you think of The Undertaker's message to Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section below.

