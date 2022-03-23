Hall of Famer thinks he would defeat Roman Reigns in first-time-ever WWE singles match

The Great Khali believes his WWE history against The Undertaker makes him a contender to defeat Roman Reigns.

Khali picked up a statement-making victory over The Undertaker in his first WWE pay-per-view match at Judgment Day 2006. The 2021 Hall of Fame inductee pinned the legendary superstar by simply placing his foot over him at the end of a heavy-hitting nine-minute match.

In an interview with WWE India, Khali was asked to choose a winner between himself and Reigns if they went one-on-one for the first time. In response, the 49-year-old jokingly said he does not rate The Tribal Chief's chances against him:

“Yes, me. The Great Khali. See, if I can beat The Undertaker, does Roman Reigns even stand a chance?”

Standing at seven-foot-one and weighing 347 pounds, The Great Khali is one of the most imposing superstars in WWE history. He performed for the company between 2006 and 2014, during which time he became a one-time World Heavyweight Champion.

The Indian superstar's last WWE in-ring appearance came in 2018 when he lasted 31 seconds in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia.

The Great Khali’s history with Roman Reigns

The Shield (Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins) defeated Justin Gabriel, The Great Khali, and Zack Ryder on RAW on March 25, 2013. The finish saw Rollins pin Gabriel after Reigns knocked Khali off the ring apron in the closing stages of the match.

Khali attempted to gain revenge on all three Shield members moments after the three-minute contest. However, with Gabriel and Ryder unable to help, he soon found himself on the receiving end of a Triple Powerbomb.

The WWE legend’s only other televised in-ring confrontation with Reigns came in 2014 when The Shield worked together to eliminate him from the Royal Rumble.

