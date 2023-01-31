WWE Hall of Famer thinks Rhea Ripley should choose this champion to face at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze has the perfect option for Rhea Ripley following the Judgment Day member's victory at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Blayze, also known as Madusa, has had a decorated career in the pro wrestling industry. She is a former three-time WWE Women's Champion and a one-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion. The now-retired legend is best known for jumping ship from WWE to WCW and dropping the WWE Women's title in a trash can on Nitro, a historic moment that got her banned from WWE for 20 years.

Blayze continues to remain a respected voice when discussing today's women's wrestling scene, which is why she isn't afraid to share her thoughts on the current product. In fact, she believes the best matchup for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 would be RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

"I think the best set up for #WrestleMania would be.. @RheaRipley_WWE VS @BiancaBelairWWE Your thoughts??"

Rhea Ripley will be choosing her WrestleMania 39 opponent on this evening's Monday Night RAW

Alundra Blayze will not have to wait long for Rhea Ripley to make a decision. It was announced earlier by WWE that Ripley, fresh off her Royal Rumble victory, will be choosing her WrestleMania 39 opponent on this evening's edition of Monday Night RAW from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show will be opened by the Men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes.

Ripley, who is a former NXT and RAW Women's Champion, had an impressive performance at the Rumble, entering at #1 and outlasting 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. Whoever she chooses to face at WrestleMania, she will likely be in the main event of Night One at the April event.

Do you agree with Alundra Blayze? Should Ripley choose Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, or would you rather see her chase Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

