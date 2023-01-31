Cody Rhodes to kick off WWE RAW and several other plans for Elimination Chamber revealed

WWE has announced some big news ahead of this evening's Monday Night Raw from the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The company just concluded its Royal Rumble event this past Saturday, which saw Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley win their respective Rumble matches and earn their spot in the WrestleMania 39 main event.

WWE's Byron Saxton has announced that Cody Rhodes will kick off this week's RAW to address his triumph at the Royal Rumble, a victory that had the wrestling world excited for The American Nightmare's future. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will also reveal whether she will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship or Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

That's not all. Saxton also revealed that the United States Championship would be defended inside the Elimination Chamber on February 18. Qualifying matchups will begin on tonight's RAW. Seth Rollins will take on Chad Gable and Baron Corbin will face Johnny Gargano for a spot inside the Chamber.

Also, there have been rumors that several WWE returns could take place tonight, with reports suggesting that Carmella will be back after several months of hiatus and Nia Jax’s future could be decided following her Royal Rumble return.

Are you excited to see Cody Rhodes back on Monday Nights? Also, do you think there will be many returns tonight on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below

