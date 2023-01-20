WWE Hall of Famer thinks Vince McMahon's return is responsible for Stephanie McMahon retiring

Vince McMahon's return to WWE coincided with Stephanie McMahon resigning from the company. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff felt like the former event was responsible for the latter.

Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she was resigning from all her roles in WWE. Around the same time, her father announced that he would be returning to the company as the Executive Chairman.

When Vince first retired in 2022, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were appointed as co-CEOs while Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and took over creative. The latter is still the head booker of the weekly shows despite his father-in-law coming back to the company.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff speculated if Vince McMahon's return was the reason for Stephanie's resignation. He further stated that there is tension between the two.

"The fact that she resigned, there's one of two things I guess that are going on there, maybe more, that are kind of obvious to me. One is there is tension between Stephanie and Vince. Not only did Stephanie vote against bringing Vince back–her father–but as soon as he did come back, she resigned. That suggests perhaps that in the view of things, there's heat there between Vince and Stephanie. I wonder what's going to happen to Paul. Is he next? We don't know," Eric Bischoff said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Wrestling veteran believes Vince McMahon should sell WWE to Amazon

The Blue Meanie was a popular name during the Attitude Era. He worked for the Stamford-based promotion for a few years in the late 90s. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, he explained why Amazon would be a great buyer for the company.

"If I owned the WWE, I would sell it to somebody like Amazon because you figure Amazon already has their streaming," Meanie said. "They sell everything, so imagine being Amazon buying WWE, and you're buying a product that you can sell and keep a hundred percent of the sales for. To me, that would be a no-brainer." [1:35 – 1:55]

There has been a lot of speculation about a potential sale of the wrestling juggernaut in recent weeks, especially since Vince McMahon's return. The 77-year-old intends to play a significant role in any and all negotiations. The coming weeks could be very interesting for the WWE Universe.

