Trish Stratus shares yoga workout session after announcing WWE return

WWE legend Trish Stratus posted a snippet of her yoga session workout on Twitter after announcing her in-ring return. Some might say this video is a spoiler for The Role Model Bayley as the two superstars have been in a feud lately.

The seven-time Women’s Champion will return to the ring at the WWE Live Event in Ontario, Canada. Trish, after her loss against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, believed she wouldn't compete in the ring again, but here we are.

In the tweet, the Stratusfaction Specialist does a perfect headstand and descends gently on to the floor. You can watch the whole video below.

The Hall of Famer's workout video could be considered as a message for the women’s locker room by saying, “Welp someone has to come and maintain control…”.

"Guess who’s coming to the @WWE Live Events this weekend!! Come see @FightOwensFight , @DomMysterio35 and @AlexaBliss_WWE and yours truly. Welp someone has to come and maintain control…," tweeted- Trish Stratus.

You can check out the tweet below:

Trish Stratus' latest feud and her return to WWE

The Hall of Famer and The Role Model have gone back and forth on social media, giving fans fantasy warfare. Both Bayley and Trish are decorated superstars in the company, and now there is a possibility that they could create history with each other in the ring.

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom

~said no one



Regardless, I’m sure Toronto will have a BOOOOtiful welcome in store for ya! twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s… Bayley @itsBayleyWWE This should say “BAYLEY TO RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND!!!!!!!” Come see This should say “BAYLEY TO RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND!!!!!!!” Come see @ImKingKota @shirai_io and I save the show. twitter.com/trishstratusco… 😂😂 This should say “BAYLEY TO RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND!!!!!!!” Come see @ImKingKota @shirai_io and I save the show. twitter.com/trishstratusco… Omg guys!! @itsBayleyWWE is returning to Live Events in Canada!!!~said no oneRegardless, I’m sure Toronto will have a BOOOOtiful welcome in store for ya! Omg guys!! @itsBayleyWWE is returning to Live Events in Canada!!!~said no oneRegardless, I’m sure Toronto will have a BOOOOtiful welcome in store for ya! 😃 twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s…

The Hall of Famer's return to the arena will be eagerly anticipated not just by her home crowd, but also the entire WWE Universe. We can't wait to see how the showdown between Trish and Bayley goes. Maybe WWE has something big planned for the seven-time WWE Women's Champion after this.

What are your thoughts on the return of the Stratusfaction Specialist? Let us know in the comments section below.

