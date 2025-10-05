WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus shares heartfelt message after being announced for major wrestling honor

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is all set to receive a major wrestling honor. The 49-year-old shared a heartwarming message on social media while sharing the announcement.On October 12, the former 7-time WWE Women's Champion will be inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Other veterans announced to receive the honor so far are Tito Santana, Johnny Rodz, and the duo of Rocky Johnson &amp; Tony Atlas.Trish Stratus recently took to Instagram to note that she felt incredibly honored and excited. She added that the induction into the Class of 2025 meant a lot to her.&quot;I am incredibly honoured and excited that I will be inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in one week. To be a part of the Class of 2025 means more to me than I can put into words,&quot; Stratus wrote.The former one-time WWE Hardcore Champion penned a heartfelt message reflecting on the recent passing of her mother. Stratus acknowledged the support from fans during difficult times.&quot;I’ve spent some time out of the spotlight recently, and while that space was needed, I also know how important it is to start stepping back out. This moment - this event - feels like the right one. I know it’s not going to be easy, especially with what I’ve been carrying since losing my mom. But what’s making it feel possible is the constant love from my fans, and the support of my wrestling family. You’ve all have reminded me of who I am, and what this journey has meant - and because of that, I feel strong enough to walk back into the light with you,&quot; Stratus added.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPopular WWE star wants to host Trish Stratus on his showFormer WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller has hosted numerous prominent stars and legends on The Grayson Waller Effect, including John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Edge, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and more.During his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, the 35-year-old noted that he had always dreamt of having Trish Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect. He then urged the WWE Hall of Famer to join him on his show.With Stratus making sporadic appearances here and there, the possibility of her showing up on The Grayson Waller Effect can't be ruled out. It will be interesting to see if The Aussie Icon gets the opportunity to host his dream guest.