[Photo] WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus shows off incredible physique at the age of 46

WWE legend Trish Stratus has set social media on fire with a mirror selfie flaunting her impressive physique.

The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the greatest female wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. She recently made her return to the company on RAW, which took place in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Stratus recently took to social media to show off her impressive figure in a two-piece bikini. The picture is likely to add fuel to the rumors of her returning to the in-ring competition.

You can check out the tweet by clicking here.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Trish Stratus' potential in-ring return to WWE

Trish Stratus' recent return to the squared circle has further fueled speculations about the former Women's Champion donning her wrestling boots once again. Her last bout was at SummerSlam 2019, where she faced off against Charlotte Flair.

However, Vince Russo is not in the favor of Trish making her in-ring return. During last month's edition of Writing with Russo show, the former head writer stated that Stratus would be giving up a lot more than she has to gain by returning to action.

"I had this conversation with Glenn [Gilbertti] and we had it on air and Glenn kind of laughed at me because Glenn said, 'Bro, it's a payday.' End of story. Screw legacy, that means nothing. It's a payday. I disagree. Like I said, if you need the money you have to do it. If I needed the money right now, I'd be knocking on the WWE's door. Thank God I don't. But if you don't need the money, I just feel you are giving up a lot more than you are gaining. That's my opinion." [From 4:15 to 4:54]

The former Women's Champion has been involved in a war of words with Bayley on social media. She also confronted the Role Model on RAW last week and on a couple of house shows before that.

It'll be interesting to see what direction Triple H will take with Trish Stratus if the latter ever decides to compete in a match again. A potential bout against Bayley or Sasha Banks could certainly elevate the duo's level.

Would you like to see Trish Stratus return to the in-ring competition? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Also check out: 6 WWE Superstars who returned to the ring after giving birth

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi