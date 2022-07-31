"You are giving up a lot more than you are gaining" - WWE veteran on Trish Stratus looking to make her in-ring return (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on Trish Stratus potentially returning to in-ring competition.

During a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Stratus expressed her desire to stand across the ring with Becky Lynch. Stratus' last bout was at SummerSlam 2019, where she faced off against Charlotte Flair.

Russo recently detailed his opinion on the matter during Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show. The former WWE writer stated that the Hall of Famer doesn't have much to gain from an in-ring return other than money.

"I had this conversation with Glenn [Gilbertti] and we had it on air and Glenn kind of laughed at me because Glenn said, 'Bro, it's a payday.' End of story. Screw legacy, that means nothing. It's a payday. I disagree. Like I said, if you need the money you have to do it. If I needed the money right now, I'd be knocking on the WWE's door. Thank God I don't. But if you don't need the money, I just feel you are giving up a lot more than you are gaining. That's my opinion." (From 4:15 to 4:54)

Vince Russo believes Trish Stratus could "tarnish" her legacy by returning to in-ring competition

Trish Stratus is one of the greatest female wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. She was widely popular among wrestling fans during her time at the top and paved the way for modern-day women's wrestling.

However, Vince Russo believes that the former women's champion is well past her prime and shouldn't "tarnish" her legacy for a paycheck.

“You’re going into this situation, you know you’re not as good as you used to be, you know you’re going in to put somebody else over, you know you’re going to tarnish your legacy, and you also know you’re gonna get a payday, but that’s not what this is about. We’re not talking about people that don’t have money.”

Do you agree with Russo's comments? Would you like to see Trish Stratus return for one final match? Sound off in the comments and let us know.

