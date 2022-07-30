"You're going to tarnish your legacy" - Lita and Trish Stratus receive warning from WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his brutally honest thoughts on Lita and Trish Stratus returning to WWE in-ring competition.

Lita challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship in a dream match at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Meanwhile, Stratus recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that she is also interested in facing Lynch one day.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, discussed the Hall of Famers’ wrestling futures on Sportskeeda’s “Writing With Russo” show. He questioned why both women seemingly have their sights set on performing again when their legendary statuses are already cemented.

“I have a lot less money in my bank account than Lita and Trish Stratus, without a shadow of a doubt,” Russo said. “So, if anybody would need to do it for money, it would be me. Trish Stratus and Lita? No, bro, they don’t need to do this for money. They made plenty of money for plenty of years and I’m sure they have that money saved up.” [5:53-6:14]

Russo also expressed concerns that Lita and Stratus risk damaging their legacies if they continue to step back into the ring.

“You’re going into this situation, you know you’re not as good as you used to be, you know you’re going in to put somebody else over, you know you’re going to tarnish your legacy, and you also know you’re gonna get a payday, but that’s not what this is about. We’re not talking about people that don’t have money.” [6:17-6:43]

Vince Russo questions the logic behind Trish Stratus possibly returning

Charlotte Flair defeated Trish Stratus at SummerSlam 2019 in the latter’s home city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Vince Russo understands wrestlers who want to return simply for the money. However, he believes the likes of Stratus should stay retired unless they are struggling financially.

“If you don’t have money, go for it,” Russo said. “I deal with a lot of wrestlers today, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], that are broke because of mistakes they made. If they got the opportunity to go… go, do the one match. I get that.” [6:44-7:00]

With two million followers on Instagram, Russo added that Stratus’ social media presence alone is strong enough to make money without her having to wrestle.

“But when you don’t have [need] the money and you know, ‘I’m not as good as I used to be, people are gonna see that, I’m gonna put somebody over, it’s gonna tarnish my legacy, I really don’t need the money,’ let’s be honest, do they really need the exposure?” [7:00-7:18]

