WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Vascular Surgery

Former WWE Women's Champion Leilani Kai recently posted a heartfelt message on social media about fellow wrestling legend Fred Ottman. Ottman, better known as Tugboat and Typhoon, underwent surgery to fix a problem affecting his vascular system.

Ad

The 69-year-old is best known for his time in WWE from 1989 to 1994. He also had a brief spell with WCW, where he performed as the infamous Shockmaster character.

Sharing news of her friend's operation, Kai wrote on Facebook that Ottman is "larger than life" and always makes others feel good.

"Today, my dear friend and wrestling brother Fred Ottman (who fans know as Tugboat, Typhoon, and of course The Shockmaster) is undergoing vascular surgery. Fred has given so much of himself to this business, both in the ring and outside of it. He’s always been larger than life, but what I love most is his heart. He has a way of making everyone around him feel cared for, and that’s something truly special."

Ad

Trending

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Ottman was one-half of the Natural Disasters tag team alongside John Tenta, aka Earthquake. In April, the former Tag Team Champions were inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame.

Leilani Kai asks WWE fans to pray for Fred Ottman

A month after Fred Ottman's Hall of Fame induction, Leilani Kai was welcomed back into the WWE fold after more than 30 years. She signed a Legends deal with the company and attended Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution.

Ad

Kai added that she wants fans to think about Ottman as he begins his road back to full health.

"I want to ask all of you to please lift Fred and his wife Sheila up in your thoughts and prayers today. Sheila has been right by his side through everything, and I know your love and support will mean the world to both of them. Wishing my friend a safe surgery and a strong recovery. We’re all pulling for you, Fred."

Ottman is the uncle of Cody and Dustin Rhodes. His son Berkley works for WWE as a timekeeper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!