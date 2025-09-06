WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Vascular Surgery

Former WWE Women's Champion Leilani Kai recently posted a heartfelt message on social media about fellow wrestling legend Fred Ottman. Ottman, better known as Tugboat and Typhoon, underwent surgery to fix a problem affecting his vascular system.
The 69-year-old is best known for his time in WWE from 1989 to 1994. He also had a brief spell with WCW, where he performed as the infamous Shockmaster character.
Sharing news of her friend's operation, Kai wrote on Facebook that Ottman is "larger than life" and always makes others feel good.
"Today, my dear friend and wrestling brother Fred Ottman (who fans know as Tugboat, Typhoon, and of course The Shockmaster) is undergoing vascular surgery. Fred has given so much of himself to this business, both in the ring and outside of it. He’s always been larger than life, but what I love most is his heart. He has a way of making everyone around him feel cared for, and that’s something truly special."
Ottman was one-half of the Natural Disasters tag team alongside John Tenta, aka Earthquake. In April, the former Tag Team Champions were inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame.
Leilani Kai asks WWE fans to pray for Fred Ottman
A month after Fred Ottman's Hall of Fame induction, Leilani Kai was welcomed back into the WWE fold after more than 30 years. She signed a Legends deal with the company and attended Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution.
Kai added that she wants fans to think about Ottman as he begins his road back to full health.
"I want to ask all of you to please lift Fred and his wife Sheila up in your thoughts and prayers today. Sheila has been right by his side through everything, and I know your love and support will mean the world to both of them. Wishing my friend a safe surgery and a strong recovery. We’re all pulling for you, Fred."
Ottman is the uncle of Cody and Dustin Rhodes. His son Berkley works for WWE as a timekeeper.
