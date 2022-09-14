PHOTO: WWE Hall of Famer uploads new selfie with Mike Tyson

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has taken to social media to share a recent image of him and "Iron" Mike Tyson.

Tyson has been known to have a close connection to professional wrestling over the years, initially joining the business as a special enforcer for D-Generation X during the build to WrestleMania 14. However, he betrayed the stable, siding with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at the show. Iron Mike was also the guest host of Monday Night RAW back in 2010.

Now, however, The Nature Boy" Ric Flair uploaded an image of him and Mike backstage at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

For those unaware, the legendary boxer's cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, bought the WWE Hall of Famer's 'Ric Flair Drip' earlier this year. Now the two legends are working together on their business ventures.

"Getting Ready To Smoke @itstyson20 And Ric Flair Drip! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

What was the Twitter reaction to the Ric Flair/Mike Tyson picture?

Wrestling fans have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on Tyson and Flair's photo.

One fan shared a GIF of rapper Snoop Dogg, another noted cannabis advocate:

Some complimented the legendary status of the two men.

Another fan called Flair and Tyson 'men of the people."

One fan joked that the picture had too much greatness for him to handle.

One fan was heavily critical of Ric Flair's jacket. They claimed that The Nature Boy needed a new one.

One fan even suggested that Mike Tyson should be Ric Flair's last opponent.

Tyson was involved in the wrestling business as recently as 2021, acting as a special enforcer in an AEW angle with The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.

What do you think about the Mike Tyson/Ric Flair image? Would you like to see Tyson return to the pro wrestling world? You can share your thoughts in the comments down below.

