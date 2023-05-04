WWE Hall of Famer urges other wrestlers to follow in Shawn Michaels' footsteps (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently stated that other veterans must follow in Shawn Michaels' footsteps and help out the next generation of talents.

The Heartbreak Kid is currently in charge of NXT, where apart from overseeing the brand's creative direction, he also works closely with the performers. Even the athletes themselves have spoken highly of Michaels on several occasions, revealing how he guides and mentors them every step of the way.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long spoke about Edge being drafted to SmackDown.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the presence of a stalwart like Edge could benefit the younger athletes on the brand. Furthermore, Long disclosed that he witnessed how closely Shawn Michaels worked with talent during the 2023 Draft.

"It is always good to have people like Edge around to help the young guys and girls that are in the business right now. Edge has a lot of knowledge. This is why I admire Shawn Michaels so much because I had the chance to see him over the last couple of days, and I watched him, and that's what he did. He went around and down at the ringside, working with all the young talent, trying to help and accomplish whatever they needed to do," said Teddy Long. (12:37 - 13:02)

The former SmackDown General Manager added that other wrestlers must also take inspiration from The Heartbreak Kid and take the new crop of performers under their wing.

"Shawn Michaels is absolutely fantastic, man. Take your time and deal with those guys. A lot of other guys need to follow in Shawn's footsteps. Leave it alone; you don't have to keep trying to be a star all your life. You had a great run, so go and help somebody else be successful. Help these young kids learn this business." (13:15 - 13:37)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell on Shawn Michaels' reaction during Draft 2023

While making fourth-round Draft picks on SmackDown, Shawn Michaels looked disappointed at NXT stars Indi Hartwell and, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn being called up to the main roster. Dutch Mantell stated that he was stumped by Michaels' reaction while speaking on last week's Smack Talk.

The former WWE manager stated that The Heartbreak Kid needs to be happy since the talents he groomed were progressing in their careers.

"I don't know if he was upset. But that's his job, right? To advance his talent. So, he should've been happy. I don't know what he was upset about. Probably it's gonna make his job a little harder," said Mantell.

Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh, and Cameron Grimes, among other NXT talents, were also drafted to WWE's main roster.

