WWE Hall of Famer walked up to Shane McMahon and congratulated him for his performance (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently recalled the time when WWE legend Kane walked up to Shane McMahon and congratulated him for his in-ring performance.

Shane O'Mac is one of the most celebrated performers in WWE. His all-around work, be it as an in-ring talent or an on-screen manager, has earned praise. The 52-year-old stint as SmackDown's commissioner from 2016-2018 was also a success, during which he had a memorable feud with Kevin Owens.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long stated that Shane McMahon did his best no matter what role he was assigned. He particularly praised Shane O'Mac's in-ring work, saying he would never forget the night when Kane walked up to McMahon and congratulated him for his performance.

However, as good as Shane McMahon was as an on-screen authority figure, Teddy Long feels he wasn't made for the role. Long explained that some talents are made for a particular position, like he was for a managerial role.

"You know, with Shane McMahon, Shane always did a good job at whatever he did, even when he wrestled; I think he did a great job. One night I'll never forget, Kane walked up to him and congratulated him. Shane did a great job. But I think in some positions, you can do good, but they are not for you. You don't fit that mold. That's the one thing I could say. I think with me god just blessed me to be that guy," said Teddy Long. (25:07 - 25:39)

WWE veteran Renee Dupree is not a fan of Shane McMahon's in-ring work

Contrary to Teddy Long, former WWE star Renee Dupree was not a fan of Shane McMahon's position inside the squared circle.

He thinks the 52-year-old's wrestling style is nothing more than a collection of "stunts" and added that it hurts the business as a whole. Dupree explained that McMahon could generate a pop by doing just one dive from the top of a cage, thus making it hard for other purist wrestlers to elicit a reaction from fans.

"He doesn't know how to wrestle. He just knows how to do stunts, and doing all those crazy stunts, it actually hurts the business because you're hot-shotting it, right? So for him diving off the cage, yeah, he gets the pop, but that makes our job even harder to get a reaction. And he wrestles, what? Once a year on pay-per-view, right? I don't think he is even around anymore, right?" said Renee Dupree.

Shane McMahon was last seen in WWE during the Royal Rumble match earlier this year. He was quietly let go by the promotion amid backstage chaos after McMahon tried to book himself strongly over other talents in the aforementioned match.

