WWE Hall of Famer wants a shot at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for their WWE titles

A WWE Hall of Famer wants to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

Zayn and Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos after a hard-fought battle during the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. The two have displayed great in-ring chemistry throughout their careers as opponents and tag team partners. Along with their in-ring work, the two Canadian wrestlers are well-known for their mic skills and character work.

During a recent episode of his "Oh… You Didn't Know?" podcast, 'Road Dogg' Jesse James expressed his desire to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside his New Age Outlaws tag team partner Billy Gunn.

He also stated that he would have loved to have the New Age Outlaws in their prime (1998) vs. Owens and Zayn from now.

"I don't live in yesterday, Jack. I live in today. So I want an opportunity at those Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. But I want me and Billy in our prime," he said. "I want us then, I want us in '98 vs. Kevin and Sami now."

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to praise Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for their in-ring work and fearless attitudes. He also pointed out Owens' recent match with Gunther, which was a hard-hitting affair, and stated that both he and Sami aren't afraid of taking risks, comparing their hungry attitude to the New Age Outlaws in their prime.

"Kevin and Sami can both go. They go at it. If you ever watch their matches — if you ever watch Kevin work with Gunther, he ain't scared of a lick. They will lay stuff in. That's exactly where me and Billy were in '98, is young and hungry and willing to find out. We were willing to eff around and [find out]." (H/T Fightful)

Billy Gunn and 'Road Dogg' Jesse James, together known as the New Age Outlaws, are multi-time tag team champions and have held the WWF World Tag Team Championship five times and WWE Tag Team Championship once.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are currently feuding with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day, a heel faction comprised of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, has eyes on the tag team gold.

Last week, Balor, Priest, and Mysterio defeated the team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, the duo of Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio are set to face the tag team champions.

While the rivalry is still in its initial phase, the program between the two teams will likely culminate in a tag team championship opportunity for any two members of The Judgment Day at SummerSlam 2023.

