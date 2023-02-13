WWE Hall of Famer wants to wrestle Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks

Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) is a former WWE Superstar who has called it a career with the Stamford-based promotion. However, a WWE Hall of Famer recently name-dropped her as a dream opponent.

The Boss currently has a deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where the former world champion is scheduled to wrestle her first match on February 18, 2023. At Battle in the Valley, she will compete against Kairi for the latter's IWGP Women's Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is one of the few female wrestlers who has worked within four different time periods in the company. After her popularity rose during the Attitude Era, she raised the bar for women in the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Among the many names Stratus commented on, the 47-year-old legend singled out Mercedes Mone as someone she wanted to wrestle. With Mone now in NJPW, it's hard to imagine this exciting clash taking place. However, it isn't out of the realm of possibility either.

"Can I say one word or can I say a couple?" she asked. "I wanna wrestle her." [6:33 onwards]

You can watch the entire video clip below. The closing moments are where she is asked about the New Era superstars.

Despite retiring from the in-ring competition in 2006, Stratus returned for brief stints during the PG Era, most notably at WrestleMania 27. Her curtain call happened at Summerslam 2019, where she lost a remarkable contest to Charlotte Flair.

Trish dished out quick takes on the current crop of WWE talents with The Wrestling Classic, including her final opponent. She called the current SmackDown Women's Champion "dominant," while addressing RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair as "pure 100% athleticism and heart."

Zelina Vega on meeting her WWE idol Trish Stratus

Speaking on Anna Faris is Unqualified, Zelina Vega recalled her first meeting with Trish Stratus. While she admired the latter, it was the legend's WWE Hall of Famer friend/rival Lita whom Zelina loved more.

“When I met Trish Stratus, [she] was one of the people that influenced me a lot when I decided to do this. When I met her, for some reason, the first thing — because I was so nervous — the first thing I said was, ‘Oh my God, I hated you growing up,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, thank you.’" [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Vega added:

“That interaction, to normal people, made absolutely no sense at all. But for us, it just made perfect sense,” she said. “It was just such a compliment to her because I was like, ‘Man, you really got me to hate you because I loved Lita so much and you just found ways to make me hate you.'” [H/T: Sportskeeda]

When asked about Zelina on The Wrestling Classic, Trish was all praise, claiming, "She's incredible. I'm a big fan of hers."

