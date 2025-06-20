WWE Hall of Famer and his wife are having twins

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to become a father of twins, as per his wife's announcement. Rob Van Dam's wife, Katie Forbes, made the big reveal on 1 Of A Kind with RVD about an hour ago.
A few days ago, Katie Forbes and Rob Van Dam announced that their first baby will be arriving next year. The couple also received congratulatory messages from several wrestling personalities and fans.
In a major update on 1 of a Kind with RVD, Forbes revealed that the happy couple is expecting twins. Here's what the WWE legend's wife said:
"Okay, okay... y'all. Y'all ready for this? So, we had our ultrasound today and we're having twins! There's two of a kind up in here! And we got to hear their heartbeats, and they both have strong heartbeats." [1:42-2:04]
How did WWE legend Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes get together?
RVD and Katie Forbes have known each other for almost a decade now. The duo met in 2016 and got married five years later. Two years ago, the WWE Hall of Famer shared the story of how he met Forbes on his 1 Of A Kind with RVD podcast.
"Katie and I met at WrestleCon in Dallas in 2016. She was there at the Wildcats booth with Luke Hawkes, and I was just a few booths away from her," he said. "She wanted to meet me. I didn't know, but I was already on her radar. She already had her eye on me. She was training with Wildcats, and she had asked Luke to bring me in because Luke would bring in some guys and do wrestling seminars. Guys that aren't as expensive as RVD." [H/T WrestlingInc]
RVD and Katie Forbes are on cloud nine and are beyond excited to welcome their twins next year.
The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to the lovely couple.
