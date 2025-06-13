Karrion Kross, Mercedes Moné, and others react as wife of 54-year-old WWE legend announces pregnancy

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestling personalities have sent their congratulations to Rob Van Dam and his wife, Katie Forbes. The couple recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting a child next year.

Rob Van Dam is one of the most decorated stars in the history of the business and has always received massive reactions from fans on TV and during live events. He has held some of the most prestigious titles in the industry, including the renowned WWE title. He defeated John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006 for the coveted belt.

In a new post on Instagram, Katie Forbes and Rob Van Dam announced the arrival of their first baby in 2026. The post was met with a string of congratulatory messages from wrestling personalities, as can be seen below:

Stars congratulate RVD and Forbes. (via Instagram)

WWE legend Rob Van Dam doesn't think he will ever retire

Earlier this year, Rob Van Dam spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast. The veteran opened up about retirement and had an interesting response to the idea of calling it quits.

“No I don’t [think I am], and I don’t think I will [retire]. That’s how I feel right now. I feel like even if I don’t take wrestling bookings anymore, I don’t think I’ll make a big deal out of retirement. Because when wrestlers retire and they end up coming back and wrestling anyway. ‘No, I want one more match.’ For me, that is completely eating up the credibility that I had in wrestling retirement matches." [H/T ITR Wrestling]

At 54 years old, RVD is still in incredible shape. It certainly wouldn't be surprising if fans see him actively wrestle for a long time to come. RVD last wrestled in April at the MLW Battle Riot VII event.

