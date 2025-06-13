Congratulations to WWE legend Rob Van Dam

WWE legend Rob Van Dam had a massive announcement to make alongside his wife, fellow wrestler Katie Fobes. At 54 years old, he is set to enter uncharted territory.

On X/Twitter, Rob Van Dam and his wife, Katie Forbes, whom he has been married to for four years, announced that they are expecting a child. RVD has not had children and didn't have any in his two-decade-long marriage that ended in 2018.

However, this is uncharted territory for the former WWE Champion, and we wish him the best in his fatherhood journey.

Rob Van Dam revealed the complications with investigating Sabu's cause of death.

RVD knows a thing or two about Sabu, with whom he crossed paths during their time together in ECW. No official cause has been given for the tragic passing of the hardcore legend Sabu, and RVD explained why.

On his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam explained that Sabu's marriage, and the fact that he was never officially divorced, means that his wife's consent and signature were needed to investigate his cause of death. However, she seems to want nothing to do with it:

“His divorce with his ex-wife [Hitomi] was never official, and they need her signature to investigate the cause of death, but she wants nothing to do with any of this,” RVD said.

It's not known exactly when Sabu separated from Hitomi Brunk, but it's believed to have been more than a decade. Either way, it's unfortunate that there has been no official investigation into the cause of his passing.

Many tend to assume that the brutal nature of the wrestling business and the physical and mental impacts on the mind are the "larger" (but not specific) cause of his passing. His ex-partner, Melissa Coates, also unfortunately passed away four years prior at the age of 52 due to COVID-19-related issues.

