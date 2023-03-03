WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins set for a new experimental show

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella of The Bella Twins will host a new dating competition series known as Twin Love that Amazon Studios has ordered for an entire season.

The Bella Twins aren't new to reality TV. With Total Divas, which aired from July 28, 2013, to December 10, 2019, on E! and Total Bellas, the follow-up series, which aired from October 5, 2016, to January 28, 2021, the sisters helped WWE break into the reality TV market.

Amazon Studios and ITV America's ITV Entertainment collaborated to create Twin Love. The executive producers are Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen, and Jessica Nahmias.

"Twin Love," described as a social dating experience unlike any other, will debut this summer on Amazon Prime. The ITV Entertainment-produced series will feature ten sets of twins divided into separate houses.

They will meet identical love interests there, and the experiment will be to see if the twins gravitate towards the same partner or choose utterly different love interests.

The series will discover if their inevitable resemblance extends to their romantic desires with double the fun and controversy.

"We are SO excited to be hosting #TwinLove on @PrimeVideo, an upcoming social dating experiment series that explores the love lives of identical twins. Stay tuned for more info!" The Bella Twins wrote.

Vince Russo opened up about watching The Bella Twins' former show

WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella were unquestionably the face of Total Divas. Together with several other female WWE stars, they created a show that lasted nine seasons.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo admitted that he briefly watched the show at the height of its popularity and was impressed by the writing.

According to the former WWE head writer, Total Divas had real drama, and the show's writers would add more value if they contributed to the company's wrestling events.

"I remember watching that show [Total Divas] a couple of times and basically saying, I remember it. And I didn't watch it a lot, but I watched it enough of it and said, 'these writers should be writing RAW.' I mean, there was drama," Vince Russo said.

During a discussion on the reality TV show, Vince Russo stated that the writers of Total Divas would probably do a better job than RAW's creative team.

