Ronda Rousey

After a lot of speculation, Ronda Rousey debuted in WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble after the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. The former UFC champion signed a full-time deal with WWE, going on to hold the RAW Women's title, which she lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke about Rousey's arrival in the WWE in the Bellas' new book, Incomparable. In the book, she said that Rousey's appearance after the women's Royal Rumble match was a "slap in the face" on the Superstars who had wrestled in that match:

"It was nothing against Ronda—it is thrilling that she is at WWE—but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement. It just didn't need to happen like that." (Credit: E!)

Ronda Rousey went on to win the RAW Women's Championship later that year when she defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. She then faced Nikki Bella at the first and only all-women's PPV, Evolution, in October 2018. Rousey defeated Nikki and retained her title at the show.

Ronda Rousey's current WWE status

Ronda Rousey was last seen on WWE television in 2019 at WrestleMania 35, where she lost the title to Becky Lynch. Ronda Rousey faced Lynch and Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows and the trio became the first set of women to main event WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey, despite still being under contract with WWE, hasn't returned as she went away to start a family. The former UFC fighter made headlines earlier this year when she blasted WWE's "ungrateful fans" but then hinted at it being a "work" to rile up the WWE Universe and get heat on her.