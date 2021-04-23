WWE Hall Of Famer says Samoa Joe's WWE release surprised him

The WWE Universe is still in shock over Samoa Joe's release from the company last week. WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac has now commented that he was taken aback by the promotion's decision to let go of the Samoan Submission Machine.

On his new podcast, Pro Wrestling 4 Life, X-Pac was joined by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. to discuss the WWE releases that occurred last Thursday. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed that Samoa Joe's release surprised him the most.

“Yeah, [Samoa Joe] for sure. People are bummed out. I am too. The thing is, this is Samoa Joe man. He’s a main eventer anywhere as far as I’m concerned, and it just opens up so many great possibilities. I’m looking forward to seeing where he ends up,” said X-Pac.

Episode 4 of Pro Wrestling 4 Life w/ @TheRealXPac is now available!



Featuring:



- @Nick_Hausman and Sean talking WWE releases



- Sean's conversation w/ @WWENXT's @KORcombat



- @_denisesalcedo talking to Sean about WCW Fall Brawl '97



- TwitterManiahttps://t.co/KAzgw7aw7H — Pro Wrestling 4 Life w/ Sean "X-Pac" Waltman (@ProWres4Life) April 22, 2021

X-Pac says it is rare to see someone like Samoa Joe as a free agent

X-Pac speculated that Samoa Joe could return to Ring of Honor or IMPACT Wrestling due to his history with both promotions. He also commented that it is rare to see someone like Samoa Joe as a free agent.

“I could see ROH. He has a history with ROH and Impact even. I guess it just depends on what they’re offering. Here’s the thing, they released a dozen people or whatever all at once. Some people might think, ‘Well, you put a glut of talent on the market,’ but there’s not a glut of talent like Samoa Joe on the market, no matter how many people get released,” said X-Pac.

Surprisingly enough, he didn't mention AEW. Many of Joe's fans are hoping that he doesn't end up in Tony Khan's company.

X-Pac is very accurate in his statement that it's quite rare to have a talent like Samoa Joe on the free-agent market. Whichever company lands him this summer should consider themselves extremely lucky.

What do you think of X-Pac's comments on Samoa Joe? Do you agree with him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.