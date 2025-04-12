WWE has 5-word advice for The Bloodline members

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured two major Bloodline members in action. Following last night's show, the company has sent a cautionary message to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

The new Bloodline members attacked Randy Orton during The Viper's opening segment with Nick Aldis. To even the numbers game, LA Knight came to the aid of The Apex Predator, and a tag team match was set between the babyfaces and the heels.

Later, in the main event, Randy Orton portrayed shades of his vintage version by single-handedly taking out Sikoa and Tonga. The Viper and The Street Champion took their fight into the crowd, leading to Knight securing a win for his team by delivering a BFT on Tama Tonga.

On Instagram, WWE advised the new Bloodline duo to be careful before messing with Randy Orton.

"Careful who you mess with, @solosikoa and @thegoodbadguytamatonga 👊 #SmackDown."

Another member of the new Bloodline assaulted LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

The Megastar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on the March 7, 2025, installment of SmackDown to win the United States Championship. He is now scheduled to put his title on the line at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Jacob Fatu became the number-one contender for the US Championship after beating Braun Strowman in the Last Man Standing Match on last week's Friday night show.

That being said, when LA Knight pinned Tama Tonga last night, The Samoan Werewolf arrived from behind and attacked the champion. Jacob Fatu destroyed his WrestleMania 41 opponent with a brutal assault.

This will be Fatu's first-ever match at The Showcase of The Immortals. He has previously held the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga but has yet to capture a singles title in the Stamford-based promotion.

Only time will tell if the new Bloodline member defeats LA Knight to become the new United States Champion.

