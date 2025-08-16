A major roster trade has already quietly happened for another huge WWE Superstar on RAW, with Sami Zayn now moving to SmackDown. Triple H has quietly moved a major star to RAW now and has already involved him in the biggest story of the show.While Sami Zayn moved to SmackDown officially tonight and confirmed that he had done so, another star has gone the other way. LA Knight is now a part of WWE RAW. He showed up on the red brand and worked with CM Punk last week. The two stars are now going to be facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Also part of the match is Jey Uso. Now, all three stars have a huge chance to face Rollins and become the champion, but it was LA Knight's appearance on RAW that took everyone by surprise.At the time, WWE did not explain why Knight, who is a SmackDown star, was on RAW, challenging for the World Heavyweight Title. However, with him having issues with CM Punk and Jey Uso as well, and now Seth Rollins and his faction, his priorities are clear. The star is clearly on RAW and was quietly moved there after moving Sami Zayn to SmackDown as well, in a huge exchange.It will be interesting to see how Sami's move works out for him, as he goes after Solo and his US Title on the blue brand.Sami Zayn has already made an impact on WWE SmackDown, as has LA Knight on RAWWhile Zayn has just moved to SmackDown, he has already made an impact. A new alliance has been formed on the blue brand, with him working with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso.The reunion with Uso has been a big one for the star, but it has also been a positive move overall. Now, on the other side, LA Knight is already challenging for the World Heavyweight Title.Whether this is where he finally becomes champion remains to be seen, but both stars have used the trades to make an immediate impact.