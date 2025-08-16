  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE Has Already Quietly Made a Major Roster Trade for A Huge Superstar after Sami Zayn 

WWE Has Already Quietly Made a Major Roster Trade for A Huge Superstar after Sami Zayn 

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 16, 2025 02:38 GMT
Triple H is the one responsible for these changes as the head of creative (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H is the one responsible for these changes as the head of creative (Image Credit: WWE.com)

A major roster trade has already quietly happened for another huge WWE Superstar on RAW, with Sami Zayn now moving to SmackDown. Triple H has quietly moved a major star to RAW now and has already involved him in the biggest story of the show.

Ad

While Sami Zayn moved to SmackDown officially tonight and confirmed that he had done so, another star has gone the other way. LA Knight is now a part of WWE RAW. He showed up on the red brand and worked with CM Punk last week. The two stars are now going to be facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Also part of the match is Jey Uso. Now, all three stars have a huge chance to face Rollins and become the champion, but it was LA Knight's appearance on RAW that took everyone by surprise.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the time, WWE did not explain why Knight, who is a SmackDown star, was on RAW, challenging for the World Heavyweight Title. However, with him having issues with CM Punk and Jey Uso as well, and now Seth Rollins and his faction, his priorities are clear. The star is clearly on RAW and was quietly moved there after moving Sami Zayn to SmackDown as well, in a huge exchange.

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

It will be interesting to see how Sami's move works out for him, as he goes after Solo and his US Title on the blue brand.

Sami Zayn has already made an impact on WWE SmackDown, as has LA Knight on RAW

While Zayn has just moved to SmackDown, he has already made an impact. A new alliance has been formed on the blue brand, with him working with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso.

Ad

The reunion with Uso has been a big one for the star, but it has also been a positive move overall. Now, on the other side, LA Knight is already challenging for the World Heavyweight Title.

Whether this is where he finally becomes champion remains to be seen, but both stars have used the trades to make an immediate impact.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications