A WWE legend has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame despite his popularity and the impact he has had on the industry. It has now emerged that he had heat with the company, and that is why he has not been inducted, according to a veteran.

Ad

In a recent appearance on the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo spoke about the late King Kong Bundy and how the legendary wrestler is still not a part of the Hall of Fame. The top star had a massive impact on the company during his tenure and was one of the most famous and well-known figures in the business.

A viewer asked Vince Russo a question about why Bundy is not in the Hall of Fame. To this, he revealed that Bundy had heat with the office because of doing a computer advertisement many decades back. He added that he thought it was a joke that the legend was still not a part of the prestigious Hall of Fame, after everything he had done in his career.

Ad

Trending

"God Bundy has heat with the office over doing a computer ad like decades and decades and decades ago. It's a joke that Bundy is not in the Hall of Fame," Russo said.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

For any quotes taken from this article, please provide an H/T, credit Sportskeeda with a link, and embed the YouTube video.

Ad

Triple H has seen several top legends inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and was surprised with it himself

Since taking charge of WWE creative, Triple H has seen several legends inducted.

Whether it be Rey Mysterio, Paul Heyman, or even himself, active and available legends have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Several top names are still missing, and it remains to be seen whether the CCO will decide to induct King Kong Bundy.

The star's omission from the WWE Hall of Fame, even after his incomparable career and his death back in 2019, has undoubtedly left many startled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!