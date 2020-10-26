Number 14 is officially a reality for Randy Orton. He is now tied with Triple H as the man to have the second-most World Championships in WWE history behind John Cena.

When Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton was booked for the third time at Hell in a Cell 2020, it seemed clear that WWE intended to have Randy Orton defeat the Scotsman.

Drew McIntyre had one of the most difficult tasks during the pandemic era - being the face of Monday Night RAW without any crowds. It was unprecedented for WWE and Drew McIntyre proved to be a great Champion, with every single title defense on PPV delivering. Looking back at it, Drew McIntyre has had a great set of matches with Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and even Randy Orton.

While the Hell in a Cell main event took time to pick up the pace, it eventually did and it went from a seemingly boring match to an absolute thriller. Perhaps the climax of the match was Drew McIntyre falling off the Cell and through the table.

Ultimately, this was the turning point of the match and it was a missed Claymore kick that was followed up by an RKO - with Randy Orton once again pinning Drew McIntyre.

What's next for Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre?

With Survivor Series as the next major PPV, it's hard to see WWE going with a Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton rematch. Perhaps they could do something at Survivor Series, but since WWE will be going with the Interbrand angle, the feud will likely have to be delayed till TLC 2020.

That is, of course, assuming that Drew McIntyre goes after the title right away. 2020 has been a defining year in his career and one that will go down as perhaps the best, even with no crowd. As for Randy Orton, the Interbrand warfare means that he could be set for a clash against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020.